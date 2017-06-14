Now, a gaana song for traffic awareness

more-in

With both gentle suggestions and harsh threats proving to be inadequate in curbing traffic violations in the city, the traffic police have come out with a new strategy to create awareness — popular culture, specifically, Chennai’s famous gaana music. A newly released music album on the issue is a hard-hitting call to motorists to be more careful.

“We wanted to point out the various traffic violations made by motorists on an everyday basis, and we managed to cover most,” said singer ‘Gaana’ Bala, who penned the lyrics of the song and also sang it. The album contains one song, which is 4 minutes and 15 seconds long, and is titled Road Safety Awareness for the Public. The soundtrack is based on the tunes of the song Padichu Pathen from the 2007 Tamil hit film Polladhavan starring actor Dhanush. “We wanted to make it quirky and realistic. We incorporated messages from our experiences as well,” he said.

The video is a compilation of various clips of accidents and reckless driving caught on camera. It highlights how 10-year-olds and teenagers without experience or licences are encouraged by parents to drive high-end motorcycles and cars. The video also shows people, especially youngsters, getting injured after driving at high speeds without helmets.

City Police Commissioner A.K. Viswanathan, who released the album on Tuesday, said they would circulate this song on social media and movie theatres.