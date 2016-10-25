Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Su. Thirunavukkarasar on Monday said it is not appropriate to criticise the all-party meeting convened by Leader of Opposition and DMK treasurer M.K. Stalin to discuss about the Cauvery water dispute.

“The meeting should have been called by the ruling party. As they did not do it, the principal Opposition party is convening the meeting. This is being done for a common cause and there is no politics in this,” Mr. Thirunavukkarasar told reporters here.

Earlier, the BJP and the MDMK had criticised the DMK saying that the party was seeking to derive political mileage out of the Cauvery row. Mr. Thirunavukkarasar requested all political parties in the State to join the meeting, saying that political leaders in the neighbouring States such as Karnataka and Kerala always come together for a common cause. “Every independent party can decide on whether or not to participate in the meeting. But, it is not proper to criticise the initiative,” Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said.

State Congress Legislature Party leader K.R. Ramasamy and agriculture wing chief S. Pawankumar would participate in the all-party meeting on Tuesday.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar also hit back at those who criticised his remarks about Prime Minister Narendra Modi for not visiting Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa at the Apollo Hospitals.

“When AIADMK founder and former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran was admitted to the same hospital, the then Prime Minister, Indira Gandhi, visited him. Similarly, when Ms. Jayalalithaa was admitted to Devaki Hospital in Chennai after an accident, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi met her at the hospital. Why hasn’t Mr. Modi visited the hospital,” he asked.

Candidates

On the AIADMK and the DMK nominating the same candidates in Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies where election would be held on November 19, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said there is nothing wrong in it as the EC had not barred them contesting.