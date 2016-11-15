The system of bi-monthly billing cycle for domestic consumers of electricity that has been in place for over three decades may come to an end if the current thinking of TANGEDCO were to fructify. Ever since the system came into vogue in 1984, several sections of consumers had been demanding that the earlier practice of monthly billing cycle be restored.

R. Thangathurai, a long-time resident of Purasawalkam here, says that a modest middle class family, which makes provisions for many of its monthly monetary transaction, finds it difficult to pay the bill as the outgo towards bill payment could be substantial.

However, the power utility for long has been citing operational difficulty in reverting to the monthly billing cycle.

A TANGEDCO official says that the organisation is mulling whether “smart nodes” can be inserted in electro-static meters, which have been installed in most of the around 1.9 crore domestic consumers. The presence of the nodes would enable online communication of energy consumption to each domestic consumer. In such a case, the billing cycle could be made monthly.

