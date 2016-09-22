hope on the horizon:The department says locations or date regarding the onset of monsoon can be predicted only five days ahead.— Photo: V. Ganesan

Rain from northeast monsoon unlikely to cross 44 cm this year, says Met Dept.

This northeast monsoon is likely to be normal over Tamil Nadu, according to the Meteorological Department.

In a forecast released on Wednesday, the department said the probability of a normal monsoon will be between 90 and 100 per cent over the State of its long period average (LPA). The LPA is arrived from an average of rainfall received between 1951-2000.

The LPA of Tamil Nadu for the northeast monsoon is 438.2 mm.

According to S.B. Thampi, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai, the possibility of normal rainfall is close to 95 per cent of the LPA over the State. The monsoon rainfall is not likely to exceed 44 cm this year.

“However, it is too early to forecast specific details about different locations or date regarding the onset of monsoon. It can be predicted only five days ahead of the monsoon,” he said.

Normally, the monsoon sets in around October 20 over the State.

Northeast monsoon is crucial for the State as it receives 48 per cent of its annual rainfall during this season — between October and December.

The weather model suggests that weak La Nina conditions over the equatorial east pacific may turn to cool neutral El Nino-Southern oscillation condition and help to maintain normal rainfall during monsoon, Meteorological Department officials said.