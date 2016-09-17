PROTEST QUELLED:Opposition leader M.K. Stalin being taken away in a police vehicle in Chennai on Friday. —Photo: PTI

Normal life was partially affected in city during the dawn-to-dusk bandh on Friday in protest of violence against Tamils in Karnataka over Cauvery water sharing.

Roads wore a deserted look as most of the shops, restaurants, cinema theatres and shopping malls remained closed in city and suburbs till evening. Arterial roads like Anna Salai, Kamaraj Salai, Poonamallee High Road and Kamarajar Salai hardly witnessed any traffic during the day.

However, government offices and private companies, including IT firms, functioned. Despite the MTC operated its fleet, many had difficulty in travel. S.Chitra, a resident of Ayanavaram, said autorickshaws charged exorbitant fee to ply to even short distances. Private cab operators too surged their price during the day.

While private omni-buses, school vans and trucks staying off the roads, State-run government buses bound to other parts of the State plied from Chennai Mofussil Bus Terminus at Koyambedu.

Demonstrations were held throughout the city by various traders associations and political parties. Koyambedu wholesale market, which is usually abuzz, was deserted as most traders and labourers participated in a demonstration. However, flower merchants chose to have shops open.

S.Thyagarajan, president of Koyambedu Fruits, Flowers and Vegetables Wholesale Market Traders Welfare Association, said that nearly 3,500 of the 4,000 shops in the market downed shutters. This incurred a loss of business to the tune of nearly Rs.10 crore.

Many parents were left confused as several schools were not clear about functioning on Friday. Tension prevailed in some places as protestors took to rail roko in Saidapet, Pallavaram and Kattankulathur.