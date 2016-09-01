The Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation has invited nominations for 20{+t}{+h}Mahaveer Awards with a cash prize of Rs. 40 lakh across four categories — non-violence and vegetarianism, education, medicine and community and social service.
Last date for the receipt of the nominations is September 30. Nomination forms can be downloaded fromwww.bmfawards.org.
Please Wait while comments are loading...
1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
(example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.