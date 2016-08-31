The Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation has invited nominations for 20{+t}{+h}Mahaveer Awards with a cash prize of Rs. 40 lakh across four categories.

According to a press release, the categories are: To honour human endeavour and excellence in the domains of non-violence and vegetarianism, education, medicine and community and social service. Each category will be awarded Rs. 10 lakh, a citation and a memento. Last date for the receipt of the nominations is September 30. Nomination forms can be downloaded fromwww.bmfawards.org. Filled-in forms can also be sent to Bhagwan Mahaveer Foundation, Siyat House, 961, 4{+t}{+h}Floor, Poonamallee High Road, Puraswalkam. For details, contact 4293 3333, the release added.