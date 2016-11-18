Employees of the Central Institute of Plastics and Engineering Technology (CIPET), Chennai are still restless as there has been no final word from the Union Ministry of Chemicals and Fertilisers regarding the shifting of the headquarters of the institution from Chennai to Delhi.

In September, the Ministry had proposed to shift the headquarters of CIPET, a move that drew strong opposition from employees’ unions and political parties.

The United Forum of CIPET Unions had also staged a dharna on October 25, calling upon the Centre to drop the plan. Later in October, Union Minister for Chemicals and Fertilisers Anantha Kumar said that the head office would not be shifted but an alternative head office would be set up in New Delhi.