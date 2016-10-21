Says talks on local body polls will resume once State Election Commission reissues notification

: Tamil Nadu Congress Committee president Su. Thirunavukkarasar on Thursday denied any rift in his party’s alliance with the DMK. At a press conference held at the TNCC headquarters here, he denied that there was unease in the partnership, reportedly over the DMK’s reluctance to award more seats to the Congress in the upcoming local body elections.

Mr. Thirunavikkarasar, who appeared to have been irked over questions about the seeming strain in the alliance, said, “We have made clear that the alliance will continue. I say this only because you keep asking about it,” he said. His party would work for the DMK candidates in the November 19 elections for Aravakurichi, Thanjavur and Thirupparankundram constituencies.

“As for the local body elections, we have completed seat-sharing for some districts. For the others, we will resume talks when the election notification is issued again,” he said. When pointed out that Congress as well as DMK candidates had submitted nominations for some seats, Mr. Thirunavukkarasar said that it had occurred because of the ongoing talks. “The last date for withdrawal had not lapsed; candidates of either party would have withdrawn nominations once it became clear who would contest there,” he said.

Referring to BJP leader and Union minister Pon Radhakrishnan’s comments blaming the Congress for not forming the Cauvery Management Board during the UPA regime, Mr. Thirunavukarasar quipped, “You (Radhakrishnan) meet your Prime Minister and ask him to form the Cauvery Management Board and help the farmers of Tamil Nadu.”

The TNCC president also requested the Central government to withdraw the hike in the price of rice distributed to people above the poverty line from Rs. 22.53 per kg to Rs. 8.3 per kg. “The hike will impose a Rs. 2,100-crore burden on the State government. I request the Central government to reduce the prices,” he said.

He also called for restrictions on the import of crackers made in China so that the local fireworks industry that employed 2.5 lakh people could be saved.

Aid for kin of cadre

The party announced financial support of over Rs. 5 lakh to the family of Swaminathan, a party functionary who died in a road accident in Thanjavur on Saturday evening. Swaminathan had died while his wife Chitra and relative Radhakrishnan were injured while they were on their way back from a hunger strike in Tiruchi, called to protest against the Centre’s stand on the Cauvery issue. The TNCC will pay for Chitra’s hospital stay, take care of her daughter’s engineering education and provide financial assistance to the family.

Meets Jawahirullah

Manithaneya Makkal Katchi president M.H. Jawahirullah on Thursday met Mr. Thirunaukkarasar on Thursday to request the latter’s support in opposing the imposition of a uniform civil code. “Muslims have rejected the questionnaire sent out by the Law Commission on the uniform civil code. We stand by the All India Muslim Personal Law Board’s decision,” he said. Mr. Jawahirullah said that he would lead a delegation of leaders of all major political parties in the State, barring the BJP, and lobby against the UCC. “We will also start a signature campaign against it,” he said.

Mr. Thirunavukkarasar extended his party’s support for the protest against the proposed UCC. “We realise that the minorities are against it. We have always stood with the minorities and will fight alongside them. Even the New Education Policy of this government is against minorities and we condemn such policies,” he said.