The demonetisation of currency notes has no bearing on transactions of the State government, especially with regard to disbursal of money to beneficiaries of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) or social security schemes.

State government officials said that be it the MGNREGS or any other scheme of the Rural Development Department or social security scheme, the mode of payment these days is non cash and beneficiaries are paid only through their bank accounts. There are about 93 lakh beneficiaries under the MGNREGS and 30 lakh beneficiaries under various social security schemes. Even in respect of the payment of marriage assistance, the mode is through demand drafts.

A senior official of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation (Aavin) said the demonetised currency notes are being accepted at the organisation’s depots and offices for the sale of dairy products as well as for the issue of milk cards.

As banks remained closed on Wednesday, the State Treasuries and Accounts Department did not work, another official in the government added.

Confirming the receipt of the Centre’s communication on the demonetisation, the official said instructions had been given to the Police Department to ensure that adequate security is provided to banks from Thursday so that people carry out their transactions safely.