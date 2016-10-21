The Greater Chennai Corporation will begin cracking down on sale of firecrackers on footpaths to prevent accidents. The civic body has formed teams to monitor cracker sellers putting up shops or encroaching upon roads and pavements.

Corporation Commissioner D. Karthikeyan has instructed all zonal officers and assistant revenue officers to keep a close watch and ensure that firecrackers are not sold or stored on roads and pavements during the festival season.

“Traders who store and sell firecrackers in violation of rules will be prosecuted. The crackers will be seized,” said an official.

Many of the 471 roads and 33,000 interior roads had been encroached upon, for selling firecrackers in the past few years.

The assistant revenue officers will not issue trade licence for sale of firecrackers in shops developed on the footpaths or roads.

Corporation zonal assistant revenue officers will certify the building on sanitary aspects and licensed inspectors will certify the safety aspects. Shops will not be permitted to sell firecrackers in narrow streets of crowded localities.

The corporation has fixed the trade licence fee at Rs.1,000 for sale of less than 50 kg fire crackers and Rs. 2,000 for storing and selling firecrackers weighing more than 50 kg.

Under Section 287 of the Chennai City Municipal Corporation Act 1919, the civic body will issue trade licence.