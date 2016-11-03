On Wednesday, for many who were watching the demolition men bring down the remaining twin tower in Moulivakkam, it was just a spectacle.

But for those who had booked apartments in the multi-storeyed building complex, Trust Heights, it was a moment of great sadness and despair. They remain clueless about how to recover the money invested in the property. Some of them were even left bankrupt by the incident.

The Moulivakkam Trust Heights Affected Flat Buyers Association charged that neither the government nor bankers from whom they had borrowed huge sums were sensitive to their plight.

The association’s president Ratna Mishra said: “I saw all my hard-earned money reduced to dust within seconds on TV. We pay the equated monthly instalments (EMIs) for a home that we do now own and with no sign of any response from the builders, the government and lending institutions..” Those who had booked apartments in the crashed multi-storeyed building, Trust Heights, are still clueless on how to recover the money.

“A court case is pending regarding compensation, which would take several years. Before the court decision, many investors would disappear,” she said.

The association comprises 72 buyers, who had invested between Rs. 35 lakh and Rs. 80 lakh. In the aftermath of the building collapse, buyers had received e-mails from the promoter, who assured them that the stakeholders would be adequately compensated once the legal proceedings were over.

No communication

Since then, the flat promoters have been arrested and released on bail, but buyers have not received any further communication from the company.

“We met officials of different ranks, apart from approaching the judiciary. We have also approached the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in New Delhi,” Ms. Mishra, who like other investors is hopeful of a favourable response, said.