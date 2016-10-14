Under scanner:There were allegations of large-scale movement of cash and bribing of voters in Thanjavur and Aravakurichi constituencies. —FILE PHOTO

Poll process in limbo even five months after elections were rescinded

: Nearly five months after the polls for the Aravakurichi and Thanjavur Assembly constituencies were rescinded by the Election Commission of India (EC) following evidence of widespread bribery of voters, no decision has been taken on conducting elections for the two seats.

In an unprecedented step, the EC had, just days before the May 2016 Assembly polls, decided to put off polling in Aravakurichi in Karur district after its surveillance teams found evidence that the candidates of the ruling AIADMK and opposition DMK had attempted to bribe voters on a large scale. It took a similar step in Thanjavur where the AIADMK candidate had allegedly tried to influence voting in the constituency. Polling in the two constituencies was initially scheduled to be held on May 23 but was subsequently was put off by three weeks.

In the meantime, the then Governor K. Rosaiah sprung a surprise by recommending to the EC that the polls be held for the two constituencies by June 1 “in public interest”.

However, the EC, which examined the case, subsequently took the drastic step of rescinding the elections even as some candidates went to the Madras High Court praying for disqualifying those involved in bribing voters.

When asked when the EC would hold elections for the two seats, a senior official said those constituencies could not be treated as constituencies for bypolls, since the polls were cancelled there for other reasons.