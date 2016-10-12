When R. Harigaran initially started evening classes for boys and girls at Tiruvottiyur nearly 9 years ago, there were only seven children who came to attend classes in a cramped space in the area.

“Today, the school has around 120 students and we have classes daily from 6.30 p.m. to 8.30 p.m.” he said, talking about his free night school, Swami Vivekananda Seva Centre. Children attend classes in the evening and get trained in communication skills, learn meditation and are also taught a number of academic concepts through interactive activities.

He was felicitated recently by the Rotary Club of Madras East as part of Project RRUSH, an initiative to identify and honour people from the city who are serving the society and have influenced the lives of people.

“A majority of these children come from underpriviledged backgrounds and need opportunities like this to look beyond their books and learn life skills. Seven alumni of the night school have rejoined to help teach other children now,” he said.

As more children began to join, the management of Vivekananda Vidyalaya, the school Mr. Harigaran had studied in, came forward and asked him to use their premises in the evenings.

“With more space available, more parents began sending their children,” he said. While he does a full-fledged job during the day, he said the classes were conducted every evening from Monday to Saturday. Every week, a guest lecturers from a range of professions, speak to the children.

“I want to develop this ‘School for Change’ into a bigger initiative and enroll students who need such exposure and opportunities,” Mr. Harigaran added.