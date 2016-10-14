The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has issued a notice to the Director-General of Police of Kerala following media reports that a man from Tamil Nadu was found dead in the Thalassery police station earlier this week.

Taking suo motu cognisance of a media report that 40-year old Kalimuthu, who was arrested in connection with a theft case, was found dead in custody at Thalassery on October 9, the NHRC sought a detailed report. The victim was also allegedly tortured by police.

The Commission has sought an inquest, post-mortem examination and a video CD of the autopsy and other relevant reports, a NHRC release stated.

The Commission observed that it was a case of violation of the right to life of a person who died in police custody, where he was reportedly, detained without any reason. “The callous attitude of the police personnel amounts to dereliction of duty on their part,” it added.

According to the media report, the deceased along with another man was caught near a temple in Thalassery area by public and taken into custody. “The police later found that the two were not involved in any theft, but it did not release them immediately. As per police version, both of them were manhandled by the crowd after they were caught on suspicion,” the release added.

Pulls up Kerala police for not releasing the accused in a theft case even though

he was not involved