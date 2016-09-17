Taking suo motu cognisance of reports of large scale violent protests in Bengaluru over the Cauvery River water sharing row, the National Human Rights Commission on Friday expressed its anguish over the incidents including some cases in Tamil Nadu.

The NHRC, citing TV visuals, said that it appeared that civil and police authorities in both Karnataka and Tamil Nadu remained mere onlookers and took no advance steps to stop the hooligans indulging in such illegal acts who played with life and liberty of the people. The Commission has issued notices to the Governments of Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, through their Chief Secretaries and the Director Generals of Police.