Observing that there were practical difficulties in desilting the Buckingham canal, the southern bench of the National Green Tribunal, on Thursday, said a cohesive and coordinated work between certain government departments was necessary.

The PWD, on Thursday, filed a report with a list of pre-monsoon works it was undertaking and the areas that were being covered.

It also specified funds that were being spent for the desilting and deepening works. While hearing the application filed by Jawaharlal Shanmugam, the bench said they had taken note of the works being done, while being aware of the limitations faced by the department.

The bench posted the matter for further hearing on December 12.