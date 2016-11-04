The southern bench of the National Green Tribunal has imposed a cost of Rs. 10,000 on the Secretary, Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department for failing to file a reply in a case despite a number of opportunities.

The case filed last year relates to the setting up of a bio-methane plant near Putheri lake in Zameen Pallavaram. The applicant had submitted that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board had not granted consent to establish the plant and that the Pallavaram Municipality had not followed any condition stipulated by the TNPCB.

According to the applicant, the area was thickly populated and the functioning of the plant would endanger the residents of the locality, and the water resources and soil would also be spoiled.

The applicant had requested the Tribunal to implead the Secretary of the Municipal Administration and Water Supply Department, and Commissioner of Municipal Administration which directed them to file a counter.

However, due to a delay in filing the reply and additional time sought by the Counsel, the bench comprising Justice M.S. Nambiar and expert member P.S. Rao, imposed a cost of Rs.10,000 on them and asked them to file a reply within a week after serving an advance copy to the applicant and posted the next hearing for December 1.

It is learnt that Counsel for the department is likely to move a Miscellaneous Application seeking to revoke the cost imposed.

