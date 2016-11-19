: The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday informed the Madras High Court that the new Rs. 500 denomination notes have not yet been made available to Tamil Nadu. Disclosing the date by which it would be made available to the State would not be possible in view of security reasons, the RBI added.

“But, the RBI is ready to provide the details in a sealed cover only for the perusal of the court,” the counsel for the RBI said.

The counsel made the submission on a plea moved by K. Ramamoorthy, a resident of Gingee, Villupuram seeking a direction to the Registrar of Co-operative Societies to follow the procedures laid down by the RBI relating to demonetisation and permit withdrawal of cash and exchange of old currencies in the societies.

On November 16, the judge had directed the RBI to inform the court as to when the new Rs. 500 notes would be made available to the public. When the plea came up for hearing on Friday, the RBI informed the court about its decision and submitted that identical petitions were also pending before the Supreme Court.

Recording the submissions, Justice N. Kirubakaran posted the plea to November 28 for further hearing.