S. Rajasekaran, chairman, department of orthopaedic and spine surgery, Ganga Hospital, Coimbatore, is set to take over as president of the International Society for Orthopaedic Surgery and Traumatology (SICOT), in Rome on September 10, a note said.

SICOT is an international non-profit association with an aim to promote the advancement of the science and art of orthopaedics and traumatology at an international level. This will be the second time an Indian will be the president of the association, the note said.

Dr. Rajasekaran is also adjunct professor, Tamil Nadu Dr. MGR Medical University and past president of both the Indian Orthopadic Association and the Association of Spine Surgeons of India.