Eminent dancer Padma Subrahmanyam on Sunday evening inaugurated the new art galleries at the Chennai Rail Museum, Integral Coach Factory in Perambur, a press release stated,

The 14-year-old museum has now been expanded with a new art, rail heritage and diamond jubilee galleries.

The attractions in the museum include steam engines, a joy ride train, a children’s park, a souvenir shop and a photo gallery.

The museum gets around 7000 visitors a month, the release said.

It chronicles the milestones of ICF , visits by dignitaries to the factory and narrates the origin, growth and development of the INdian Railways through photographs, the press release added.

S. Mani, General Manager, ICF, was also present on the occasion.