With a view towards empowering women with leadership skills and identifying those with leadership potential, the British Deputy High Commission, Chennai, launched a campaign, ‘She Leads’, here on Friday.

The nation-wide social media-driven campaign will have the British Deputy High Commission partnering with Women of Worth (WOW), a city-based NGO, and Madras Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI). The campaign will shortlist 10 women in the 18-24 age group through a social media contest and hone their leadership skills through training programmes.

Elaborating on the project, Tammy Sandhu, Deputy Head of Mission, British Deputy High Commission, Chennai, said the chosen candidates will be invited to motivational talks of speakers from India and the U.K. to help them emerge as next generation leaders.

“They will also have access to events organised by the Commission and Chevening scholarship. We’ll keep in touch with the candidates even after the completion of the project,” she said.

Earlier, during the launch, Bharat Joshi, British Deputy High Commissioner, Chennai, underlined the need to help women leaders emerge and how women are under-represented in leadership positions across various sectors in different countries. The project will help inspire young women to take up leadership roles.

WOW will take the campaign to educational institutions and hold events for college students. Young women will be encouraged to take part in the online contest on what it means to be a leader throughsheleadschange.in.

MCCI’s secretary general K.Saraswathi and WOW’s director of partnerships Fenny Kanagaraj also spoke.