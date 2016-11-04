“The building collapsed in just three seconds and the rubble and dust settled down in another 10 minutes. The effect of the demolition was so minimal that the rubble was confined to the premises of the site,” Mary, a resident of Rajarajan Nagar First Street, said in admiration.

However, the demolition does not mean the end of troubles for her and two others — S. Abdul Khader and A. Kumar — whose houses were destroyed in the collapse of the multi-storeyed structure in June 2014.

Ms. Mary said, “Our houses are in shambles and we are forced to live in rental buildings elsewhere for no fault of ours.” Mr. Khader added, “My house was renovated just two years before the collapse. The builder roams free, while we suffer.”

The trio, like the buyers of the homes in the collapsed buildings, is hoping for government intervention and compensation. CMDA officials said guidelines of the State Disaster Relief Fund did not permit compensation to buyers or neighbours. “However, the Government will explore legal ways to assist them to obtain compensation from those responsible for the loss,” the official added.