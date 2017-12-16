Nehru Park to reopen in March

more-in

Four months from now, Nehru Park, that closed for the Chennai Metro Rail construction six years ago, will open its gates. It was one of the two parks in the city, the other being Thiru Vi Ka Park, taken over for the construction of underground stations and other ancillary works.

According to officials of the Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), the park will be reopened in March with the same facilities as it was during the time they took possession of it way back in 2011. “Apart from the lawns and some trees, we will have separate jogging and walking tracks. In addition, we plan to instal a fountain. We have already started the restoration work and it should be complete soon,” an official said.

The park’s original area was about 7,250 sq. m, of which, 250 sq. m was taken for the construction, he added.

The Nehru Park station is the last station in the Thirumangalam-Nehru Park underground stretch, and also provides direct connectivity to the Chennai airport.

65 trees cut

For building the station, the parking lot and other ancillary structures including the entry/exit, 65 trees were felled, sources said. As part of the entire construction of the phase I project that covers 45 km around the city, 385 trees were cut.

During a survey conducted before the project, they found trees including tamarind, neem and banyan along the Metro Rail alignment.

“The ideal compensation is that for every tree cut, we have to plant 10 saplings, but we have planted 25. So far, we have planted, 65,000 saplings across the city and its suburbs in various locations including Puzhal, schools, colleges and universities,” he added.

In Pachaiyappa’s College area alone, 31 trees were replanted, he added.