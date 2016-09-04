A businessman has given a representation urging the City Police Commissioner to order Neelangarai Police to register a case against the management of an amusement park for negligence.

K.N. Babu of Kazhipattur said his wife took their 12 year-old daughter to the park on June 24. When they were enjoying the ride on a wave swinger, they were thrown away and his daughter was grievously injured and his wife sustained injuries. Other visitors took them to hospital from where they were discharged two days later.

The Neelankarai police have registered a case. The park officials were not reachable for comments.