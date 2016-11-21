“What is the necessity to survive by compromising?” was the question raised by Samdhong Rinpoche, eminent Buddhist scholar, at a panel discussion on ‘Uncompromising ethics for a Compromised World’, organised by the Chennai International Centre (CIC) at the Madras School of Economics here on Saturday.

The former Prime Minister of Tibet In Exile also asserted that non-ethical living was “worse than death a hundred times”.

There were five major compromises throughout the development of modern civilisation, he said, listing them as follows: comfort of body being given utmost importance, considering the self as more important than others, individual rights becoming much more important than that of society, rights over responsibility and the fight between cooperation and competition in society.

He said changes to the systems of education, economy and governance could save the planet from destruction due to violence, gap between the rich and poor and environmental degradation.

‘There is a need to learn from the past and to think beyond religious notions

of ethics’