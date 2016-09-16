honouring achievement:Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul (second from left) presenting ' The Pemanda Monappa Scholarship' to J.K.R Isaac (right) at a function in Chennai. N. Ravi, Director, Kasturi and Sons (left), managing trustee P. M. Belliappa, and Cambridge Trust Director Helen Pennant are in the picture. —Photo: K.V. Srinivasan

“Education is an important instrument in the economic empowerment of youngsters. There is a need to encourage youngsters who are keen on quality education,” Sanjay Kishan Kaul, Chief Justice, Madras High Court, said here on Thursday.

Presenting the Pemanda Monappa Scholarship for study at University of Cambridge, U.K., Justice Kaul said providing quality education was often a challenge. Exposure to interact with people of varied cultures will be a phenomenal experience at University of Cambridge for students.

Lauding the efforts of P.M. Belliappa’s efforts in instituting the Pemanda Monappa Trust (PMT), Mr. Kaul said the trust that was set up to provide educational scholarship was the best tribute to Mr. Belliappa’s father Monappa, who was in police service.

Justice Kaul presented the scholarship award letter to Joseph Kalyanraj Isaac, who will pursue a Master’s degree in Nuclear Energy.

N. Ravi, Director, Kasturi and Sons Limited, said that Cambridge University had strong links in the education of national leaders. Highlighting the contribution of the Kodava community, he also lauded Mr. Belliappa for recognising the value of excellence in education and instituting the trust.

Earlier, Helen Pennant, Director of Cambridge Trust, elaborated on the significance of the scholarships and its impact on the education of international students, particularly those from India who want to pursue research.

Mr. Belliappa, managing trustee of the PMT, elaborated on the trust activities and the scholarships provided to help students pursue higher education abroad.