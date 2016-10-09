State likely to receive 40 cm of rainfall over the next three months

: The much-awaited northeast monsoon, accounting for about 50 per cent of the annual rainfall of Tamil Nadu, is not likely to set in early. Also, the State is likely to experience around 40 cm rainfall in the next three months.

These aspects have emerged as the authorities, belonging to both the Central and State governments, are making preparations to face any contingency once the monsoon arrives and the State starts feeling the full force of the season.

The normal date of onset of the monsoon is October 20, with a deviation of plus or minus seven days. The withdrawal process of the southwest monsoon is happening only now. As on date, it has not yet covered the northwestern parts of the country fully.

S.B.Thampi, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, says “We expect the onset of the northeast monsoon around October 20.”

The Coimbatore-based Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU)’s Agro Climate Research Centre has also given projections for district-wise rainfall.

On the whole, the TNAU also points to a normal rainfall. The university has taken into consideration the Southern Oscillation Index of summer season and sea surface temperature values of the Pacific and Indian oceans using Australian Rainman International V.4.3.Software.