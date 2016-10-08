Officials says the northeast monsoon is a complex system and cannot be determined by one or two systems alone.

State likely to receive 40 cm of rainfall over the next three months.

: The much-awaited northeast monsoon, accounting for about 50 per cent of the annual rainfall of Tamil Nadu, is not likely to set in early. Also, the State is likely to experience around 40 cm rainfall in the next three months.

These aspects have emerged as the authorities, belonging to both the Central and State governments, are making preparations to face any contingency once the monsoon arrives and the State starts feeling the full force of the season.

The normal date of onset of the monsoon is October 20, with a deviation of plus or minus seven days. The withdrawal process of the southwest monsoon is happening only now. As on date, it has not yet covered the northwestern parts of the country fully.

Veteran weather expert and former deputy director general of meteorology Y.E.A. Raj , says “the dynamic models indicate that westerlies will prevail for another week. While westerlies could cause convective activity, we cannot expect easterlies to set in at least before October 15.”

S.B.Thampi, Deputy Director General of Meteorology, says “We expect the onset of the northeast monsoon around October 20.”

‘Normal’ rains

As for the forecast on the quantum of rainfall, the Meterological Department, in a release a few weeks ago, stated that given the State’s long period average (LPA) rainfall of 43.8 cm, this year’s monsoon is most likely to be normal, which is 90 per cent to 100 per cent of the LPA. The period taken for arriving at the average rainfall is from 1951 to 2000.

The Coimbatore-based Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU)’s Agro Climate Research Centre has also given projections for district-wise rainfall. On the whole, the TNAU also points to a normal rainfall. The university has taken into consideration the Southern Oscillation Index of summer season and sea surface temperature values of the Pacific and Indian oceans using Australian Rainman International V.4.3.Software. While most of the western districts will have positive deviation of the normal rainfall, Chennai and its neighbouring districts of Tiruvallur and Kancheepuram will get negative deviation. For example, as against the expected rainfall of 79 cm, Chennai will get 73 cm. Similarly, Coimbatore will receive 34 cm against 32.8 cm. However, Dr. Raj says “the northeast monsoon is a complex system and it cannot be determined by one or two factors alone. We still do not have a foolproof system to predict it accurately.”

As for the possibility of the formation of cyclonic storms this year, Mr. Thampi recalls that there was no cyclone last year.

“It is likely that there may be two or three cyclonic disturbances forming over Bay of Bengal this monsoon. But, we have to wait to know if such systems will touch the coast of India, especially that of Tamil Nadu.” Besides, there is a general view that cyclone predictions will be more accurate only 10 days before the formation of the storms.

Meanwhile, officials of the State government in charge of disaster management have advised various departments to sound the managements of the private sector and educational institutions to prepare a disaster management plan to handle any immediate situation in the event of floods. Field officials have been advised to take action against encroachments, which are in the nature of permanent structures, on water courses and bodies.