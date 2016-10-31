Though the monsoon has arrived late, it is expected to be normal this year. A scene at the Marina on Sunday.— Photo: R. Ragu

Light showers likely in many parts of State in next 24 hours

The northeast monsoon has finally arrived, bringing rain to several parts of the State on Sunday morning.

“Based on the rainfall across the State in the last 24 hours, we have concluded that the northeast monsoon has arrived on October 30,” said S. Balachandran, Director, Area Cyclone Warning Centre.

“In the next 24 hours, many parts of the State will receive light showers and a few interior areas may receive heavy rain,” he told mediapersons on Sunday.

In Chennai, intermittent rainfall is expected over the next 24 hours. The northeast monsoon is expected to be normal, he added. On Sunday morning, Thiruvaiyaru in Thanjavur district received nearly 7 cm and parts of Perambalur, Valangaiman and Thozhudur received up to 6 cm, Mr. Balachandran said. Parts of Chennai received showers. The rains started around 1.30 a.m. and lasted till 3 a.m. The day was cloudy in many parts of the city. After Chennai celebrated the festival of lights, it started receiving rain. On Saturday night, Nungambakkam recorded 3.2 mm of rainfall and Meenambakkam recieved 0.2 mm. While Nungambakkam recieved no rainfall on Sunday, Meenambakkam recorded 3.5 mm.