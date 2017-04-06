‘Nadigar Sangam has encroached on street’

more-in

Actor S.Ve. Shekher, who supported actors Vishal and Nasser during the Nadigar Sangam elections in 2015 against actor Sarathkumar, has alleged that the Nadigar Sangam has encroached upon a 33-feet road connecting Prakasam Street and Habibullah Road.

With actor Vishal and Nasser stating that the CMDA/ Chennai Corporation approvals have been obtained for the construction of the building, Mr. Shekher said a physical verification of the Nadigar Sangam property will reveal the encroachment.

“In the Corporation drawing, registered as document No.1355 of 1943, the Corporation had provided a 33-feet road adjoining the existing Nadigar Sangam Property connecting Prakasam Street and Habibullah Road. A physical verification of the Nadigar Sangam property situated at Old No.153, New No.16, Habibullah Road, T. Nagar, will reveal that the 33-feet road connecting Habibullah Road and Prakasam Street is not in existence any longer,” said Mr. Shekher.

He further said that Vidyodaya Colony Civic Association had already raised these questions.

“In a letter to the Commissioner, Chennai Corporation, the association has asked whether the plan was approved taking into consideration the existence of the 33-feet public road on the eastern side? When and by whom the decision was taken to close the public road? Was due approval of competent authorities taken in this regard?” he said.

In another letter to Nadigar Sangam treasurer actor Karthi, Mr. Shekher expressed his doubts over whether due process has been followed in identifying, selecting and appointing various consultants and project management teams so far in relation to the construction of a building at the Nadigar Sangam property. “We took over the administration of the Naidgar Sangam because of various financial irregularities by the earlier team. If we do not follow well-laid out systems and procedures in the construction of the building, we will be up for public scrutiny,” he wrote in the letter.

Responding to the allegations, Nadigar Sangam president actor Nasser denied any encroachment on public property. “All approvals have been taken. If there was an encroachment, they wouldn’t have given the approvals,” he said.

He further asked if Mr. Shekher was accusing former Chief Minister M.G. Ramachandran and actor Sivaji Ganesan of encroaching public property. “Both of them have been involved in Nadigar Sangam before. What is he trying to say?” said Mr. Nasser.

He said the process of inviting tenders will begin soon. “We will do it soon.”