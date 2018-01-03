Mylapore festival to kick off on January 4

Previous editions of the festival have sought to focus on the use of public spaces. This troupe has been presenting Bommalattam for three Generations. File photo

more-in

The 16th edition of the Sundaram Finance Mylapore Festival will take place from January 4 to 7 in the locality and will include about 40 events, such as heritage walks, competitions and cultural performances.

Speaking about the festival, T.T. Srinivasaraghavan, managing director of Sundaram Finance, said it was initially conceived to recreate the atmosphere from village festivals within the confines of the city.

“Over the last few years, we have also been working towards effectively using public spaces. A large part of the festival is also built around children and there are art workshops, chess contests and concerts performed by children,” he said.

In addition to two food walks, which will explore old and popular food joints in Mylapore, three heritage walks will also be held, including a story-telling tour inside the Kapaleeswarar temple. “While the Kolam competition is a much-awaited event, a large number of participants also come to play traditional games such as dayakattam and pallankuzhi. As part of the cultural performances, a Tamil play ‘Andha Naal, will be staged,” said Vincent D’Souza, director of the festival.

Details regarding the festival and the schedule are available on www.mylaporefestival.com