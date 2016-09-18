Declaring that he would do everything in his capacity to ensure that the party remained united and not vulnerable even after his death, DMK leader M. Karunanidhi on Saturday said he would breath his last only after securing a great victory for the party.

“Do not worry that I have reached 93,” he said, adding that he would leave this world only after achieving what the DMK sought to achieve in Tamil Nadu and securing a mega victory for the party.

‘50-year presence’

Addressing a function organised in connection with Mupperum Vizha, Mr. Karunanidhi said the DMK had been making its presence in the Assembly for fifty years and would continue to raise its voice on the floor of the House.

‘Bury egos’

“Though we have faced defeat, we will travel towards achieving the victory once again. But, we must bury our egos and avoid confusion to work unitedly for the party,” he said after conferring various awards to the partymen.

The Thanthai Periyar award was given to Professor Ayyasamy, the Pavendar Bharathidasan award to Dindigul Leoni, the Arignar Anna award to Vijaya Thayanban and the Kalaignar award to Thoothukudi N. Periyasami.

DMK general secretary Anbazhagan, treasurer M.K. Stalin and deputy leader in the Assembly Durai Murugan were present.

