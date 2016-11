MUSIC DANCE DRAMA

Asthikasamajam Thiruvanmiyur, Ph: 24521955, Cell: 9444379856

Venue: Amarabharathi,

12, West Tank Street

Today 6-30 p.m. S. SOWMYA Vocal with Nagai Sriram, Manoj Siva and Chandrasekar Sarma.

Carnatica & Sri Parthasarathy Swami Sabha present

APOLLO HOSPITALS BHARAT SANGEET UTSAV 2016. The ultimate Pan India Musical Festival - 12th Edition Dedicated to Global peace, National Integration and for the Martyrs from the Indian Army Brought to you: LANCOR Venue: Narada Gana Sabha Hall, TTK Road, from Nov. 2nd to 11th. Today 2-30 p.m.: Sri Bharat Sundar with Sri Injikkudi Subramanian, Sri Nagai R. Sriram, Sri Poongulam Subramaniam, Sri B.S. Purushothaman - (Carnatic Combo Concert) 4-45 p.m.: ‘Desi Sangeeth’ – Sangeet Milan featuring Pt. Jayateerth Mevundi , Dr. M. Narmadha, Sri Vyasmurthy Katti, Sri Ravindra Yavagal 7-00 p.m.: Sri Sanjay Subrahmanyan, Sri S. Varadarajan, Sri Neyveli B. Venkatesh, Sri Alathur Rajaganesh – Shastriya Sangeetham Supported by: ACT FIBERNET, DCB BANK, COOPTEX, STATE BANK OF INDIA,THE RESIDENCY, SRI SANKARA TV, HELLOFM Online Ticketing: bookmyshow.com, ticketnew.com All are welcome!! For Reserved Seats Contact : 24983201 Powered by: NALLI CHINNASAMI CHETTY.

Pushpaanjali Cultural Trust

Today 6 p.m. at MFAC Hall, Mylapore, Bharathanatyam by Kum. Shreyasi Gopinath (Dis. of Jamuna Krishnan, Kalakshetra Alumni). 7-30 p.m. Bharathanatyam by Kum.Utthara Unni(Actress) (Dis. of Smt.Urmila Unni, Cochin).

SAFE

Today at Raga Sudha Hall 4-30 p.m.: Ananya Ashok, S. Rangapriya, Karthik Ganeshram. 6-30 T.V. Sankaranarayanan, H.N. Bhasker, Mannargudi Eswaran. All are Welcome. Ph: 24642493.

MISCELLANEOUS