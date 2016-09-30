Tension gripped Irumbuliyur on Thursday after an unidentified gang hacked a 28-year-old man to death. The victim was an accused in a murder case.

According to the police, A. Prakash alias Baskar, a resident of VKS Nagar, Urapakkam, had come to a gas agency on Old GST Road in Irumbuliyur when a gang waiting for him in a hideout nearby pounced on him and hacked him to death. His father Annamalai, who was accompanying him, told the police that over four people chased and murdered his son and threatened him, forcing him to run for cover.

The victim was rushed to the government hospital in Chromepet, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said. Selaiyur police, who registered a case, said Baskar was one of the accused in a murder case registered in Peerkankaranai police limits. Personal enmity could be the reason, said an investigating official.