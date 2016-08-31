250 units, each measuring 750 sq.ft, to be set up at Tirumudivakkam

The Tamil Nadu government will set up a multi-storeyed industrial complex at Tirumudivakkam on the outskirts of Chennai, at an estimated cost of Rs. 50 crore, Chief Minister Jayalalithaa said.

In a series of suo-moto announcements in the Assembly, Ms. Jayalalithaa said the State had 12.94 lakh micro, small, and medium enterprises. Of these 5.44 lakh are micro industries.

“Many of them work out of rented premises and due to this banks are not willing to extend loans to them. Rents are also quite high in big cities. In order to help these micro enterprises grow their businesses, a multi-storey complex housing 250 units, with each unit spanning 750 sq.ft will be set up at Tirumudivakkam,” the Chief Minister said.

The government would also set up two new industrial estates for the MSME sector at Namakkal and Sivaganga districts at a cost of Rs. 36 crore, she said.

Solar power facility

In order to provide electricity to an industrial estate in Kakkalur in Tiruvallur district, the government would set up a 300 kw solar power facility at a cost of Rs. 3 crore.

Another Rs. 27 crore would be spent to develop and provide a number of facilities at industrial estates that would be developed in Virudhunagar, Coimbatore and Ramanathapuram, she said.

Publishing facility

The Chief Minister also sanctioned Rs. 1.35 crore to set up a “Web Offset” printing facility at the government’s publishing unit at the Madras High Court to enable it to use the latest technology for its printing needs.