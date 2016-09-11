REMEMBERING A LEGEND:(From left) MP Karan Singh interacting with Co-Chairman of Kasturi and Sons Ltd. and President of The Music Academy N. Murali, Carnatic vocalistT.N. Seshagopalan and Vice-President of Triplicane Cultural Academy V. Murali atM.S. Subbulakshmi birth centenary celebration in Chennai on Saturday.— PHOTO: K.V. SRINIVASAN

“While North India is seeing decline in traditional and cultural aspects of society, whenever I think of the south, I think of music and dance… it (the south) has managed to preserve these very well,” said Karan Singh, member, Rajya Sabha, who spoke after he unveiled a portrait of renowned Carnatic Singer M.S. Subbulakshmi as Triplicane Cultural Academy and Kasturi Srinivasan Library celebrated the singer’s birth centenary in Chennai on Saturday.

Speaking about the singer, Mr. Singh said that he had heard many of her songs. “M.S. Subbulakshmi managed to infuse divinity to her songs.

“I was moved by a song in her film, Meera.” He unveiled a portrait of M.S. Subbulakshmi.

Recalling an incident involving Mahatma Gandhi and M.S. Subbulakshmi, N. Murali, co-chairman, Kasturi and Sons Ltd and president, The Music Academy, said:

“When Mahatma Gandhi wanted to listen to a particular bhajan, M.S. Subbulakshmi learnt the song overnight, recorded it, and sent it. She was a great supporter of social causes.”

Carnatic singer T.N. Seshagopalan recalled how M.S. Subbulakshmi helped people in need.