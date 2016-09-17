Gone with a boom:Implosive technology will be used to bring down the 11-storey structure at Moulivakkam. —File photo

The surviving 11-storey structure at the Moulivakkam building collapse site will be demolished using implosive technology by September 30, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) assured the Madras High Court.

The authorities of CMDA made the submission to the Madras High Court First Bench of Chief Justice S.K. Kaul and Justice R. Mahadevan on two Public Interest Litigation (PIL) petitions moved by DMK leader M.K. Stalin seeking a CBI inquiry into the collapse which killed 61 construction workers from Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Odisha.

The petitioner also wanted the remaining building in the collapse site to be demolished, doubting its stability and considering the safety of the locality.

When the plea came for hearing on Friday, the CMDA filed a status report stating that they have purchased explosives and have started the process of demolishing the building by controlled explosion method.

A buffer zone is also being created around the area, and the entire process would be completed by September 30.

Recording the submission, the Bench granted the time sought and posted the pleas to November 4 for further hearing.