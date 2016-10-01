Cities » Chennai

CHENNAI, October 1, 2016
Updated: October 1, 2016 07:23 IST

Moulivakkam building demolition put on hold

Comment   ·   print   ·   T  T  
postponed again:The 11-storey building in Moulivakkam that is scheduled to be demolished. —Photo: G. Krishnaswamy
postponed again:The 11-storey building in Moulivakkam that is scheduled to be demolished. —Photo: G. Krishnaswamy

It was on June 28, 2014 that its under-construction twin tower collapsed, claiming 61 lives and injuring 27 persons.

The demolition of the 11-storey building that is still standing at the Moulivakkam crash site has been postponed yet again.

The State Government in its submission to the Madras High Court had said that the building would be demolished before September 30. But on Friday, there was no activity at the site.

Traders on Kundrathur Main Road said they looked at the building with a sense of fear, everytime it drizzled.

It was after a slight drizzle on June 28, 2014 that its under-construction twin tower collapsed, claiming 61 lives and injuring 27 persons.

The demolition work order was given to a Tirupur-based company by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

Stability survey

An official team conducted a structural stability survey on the houses at Rajarajan Nagar and informed the occupants of around 125 houses to be prepared for evacuation on the day of demolition. But nothing has happened thereafter, say residents. According to sources, the demolition has been postponed without hinting at a future date or assigning a reason for the decision.

More In: Chennai
Please Wait while comments are loading...

1.  Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
2.  Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
3.  Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters,
      or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text.
      (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
4.  We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
5.  Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.
If you have problem in your locality, solve it together as a city. Join Friends of Chennai, an initiative by The Hindu »
As Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa is undergoing treatment at Apollo Hospitals in Chennai, people from across the State are praying for her speedy recovery.

Madras Beats 2016

The Hindu Group is proud to present ‘Madras Beats 2016’, a tribute to our city that remains eternally young. Happy Madras Day! »

Madras Week

Madras Week: A fusion of cultures and persuasions

Madras was, and has been, a crucible of cultures, traditions and beliefs. In the last instalment of our series chronicling the various persons, places and events that shaped the city, we take a... »

Madras Week: City of many firsts and frozen moments

Madras Week: Monuments , memories and milestones

The triumph of Madras

The weave and the wearer

Madras Week: Happy Birthday!

Did you know that Poonamallee was a power centre

Madras Day: An ‘inclusive’ walk through cinema history

Madras Day Feature – Over centuries, the building blocks of the city

Where the waves begin

Read More »

Downtown

Residents of Venkatachalam Nagar in Thirumullavoyal say sullage is draining into the Puzhal lake. Photos: B. Jothi Ramalingam
D. MADHAVAN

Puzhal lake contaminated by sullage

The bunds of Peerkankaranai lake are overrun with shrubs and thorny bushes and garbage is dumped in the lake.

Residents have called for de-silting of Peerkankaranai lake

Bosskey

I owe what I am to Mylapore: Bosskey

No takers for these toilets

An aerial view of the road from Taramani station.
Liffy Thomas

A long journey now made shorter

more »

O
P
E
N

close

Recent Article in Chennai

Fire service personnel trying to retrieve the lorry from the Cooum river. Photo: V. Ganesan

One killed as lorry rams Basin Bridge parapet

A lorry coming from Vyasarpadi to Mint plunged into the Buckingham Canal after crashing into the parapet wall of the Basin Bridge in north ... »