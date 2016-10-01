Moulivakkam building demolition put on hold

postponed again:The 11-storey building in Moulivakkam that is scheduled to be demolished. —Photo: G. Krishnaswamy

It was on June 28, 2014 that its under-construction twin tower collapsed, claiming 61 lives and injuring 27 persons.

The demolition of the 11-storey building that is still standing at the Moulivakkam crash site has been postponed yet again.

The State Government in its submission to the Madras High Court had said that the building would be demolished before September 30. But on Friday, there was no activity at the site.

Traders on Kundrathur Main Road said they looked at the building with a sense of fear, everytime it drizzled.

The demolition work order was given to a Tirupur-based company by the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority.

Stability survey

An official team conducted a structural stability survey on the houses at Rajarajan Nagar and informed the occupants of around 125 houses to be prepared for evacuation on the day of demolition. But nothing has happened thereafter, say residents. According to sources, the demolition has been postponed without hinting at a future date or assigning a reason for the decision.