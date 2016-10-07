Scuffle on platform
A scuffle between a railway motorman and a Railway Protection Force constable at Tambaram station resulted in chaos on the platform on Thursday morning. Sources said that the problem started when the on-duty RPF staff Ashok Kumar (25) reportedly questioned the senior motorman R. Sitrarasan’s (50) behaviour. The latter was repeatedly boarding and alighting the train and the suspicious constable confronted him. The two got into an argument and soon, a scuffle broke out. Both of them suffered injuries in the fight. While Sitrarasan was treated as an out-patient at the Government Hospital in Chromepet, Ashok Kumar was admitted to the Railway Hospital, Perambur. Both of them filed complaints with the Government Railway Police, Tambaram. Railway workers and their supporters gathered on platform 1 and dispersed after the GRP took up the investigation. — Staff Reporter