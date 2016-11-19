A 30-year-old software engineer was killed in an accident on Mudichur Road in West Tambaram on Thursday night.

Police said that J. John Vijay, a resident of Meenakshi Avenue, Old Perunglathur, was working with a software firm in Sholinganallur. While returning home, he lost control of his two-wheeler because of the silt accumulated on the road near Rajambal Kalyana Mandapam. He was knocked down by a lorry coming from the rear.

“Though he was wearing a helmet, he was seriously injured on his head and face. He was rushed to a private hospital where doctors pronounced him dead on arrival,” said a police officer.

Residents and traders, who gathered at the accident spot, pointed out that the road was narrow and the contractor who was desilting stormwater drains in the area had dumped the silt on the roadside, which spilled over to the carriageway, leading to the accident.

They said that the silt had remained in the area for more than 10 days and it was removed only after the accident. Officials said they were unaware of the silt deposited along the roadside.

Chromepet traffic investigation wing police registered a case and arrested lorry driver Isakkiraj (30) of Tirusulam.