Do public spaces in the city provide barrier-free access for the differently-abled as they ought to? The answer would be resoundingly in the negative, if provisions in the recently released guidelines of the Ministry of Urban Development’s Model Building Bylaws were examined.

Recommendations and guidelines for creating a barrier-free environment for the disabled in public places have been implemented by local planning agencies in the respective State governments for many years. But, there is a wide gap between the proposals and ground realities, say activists.

The latest guidelines issued by the Ministry, 12 years after similar guidelines were issued in 2004, are extensive and cover a wide range of issues. Among them are provisions for a barrier-free environment to ensure the safety and comfort of the disabled and also senior citizens and children.

The guidelines speak at length about the mandatory provisions to be incorporated while designing and actual construction of the buildings — including audio devices to guide those hard of hearing , flooring and specially-designed tactile paving for the visually-challenged, wide pathways, adequate space in elevators and provisions for drinking water among many vital amenities.

“The present state of amenities in public places is far from satisfactory. The disabled cannot visit most movie halls or auditoriums,” said K. Gopinath, general secretary, TN Udavikkaram Association for the Welfare of Differently Abled.

The onus of ensuring that provisions of guidelines are effectively implemented falls on the State government planning agencies —Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) in the city and Directorate of Town and Country Planning in the rest of the State. CMDA sources said that long before the issuance of similar guidelines in 2004, they were ensuring that disabled-friendly features were provided in buildings.

“The Development Control Rules have elaborate guidelines in Annexure 22 on disabled-friendly features to be provided by builders,” sources said. Activists however are not impressed. “Be it railway stations and bus terminus, not all of them are disabled-friendly. Metro stations however are better,” Mr. Gopinath said.