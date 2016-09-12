GRAND FINALE: Idol immersion under way at the Pattinapakkam beach. Photo: M. Karunakaran

: Kamaraj Salai was chock-a-block with Vinayagar idols of various sizes and hues on Sunday as they were taken for immersion at the three designated spots.

Even as devotees and beach goers lined up along the footpath of the arterial road, heavy police personnel posted throughout the stretch had a tough task regulating the traffic.

A senior police official said a total of 2,145 idols were brought for immersion out of a total of 2,696 idols that were kept in various parts of the city including Manali, Chintradripet, Villivakkam and K.K. Nagar.

Head constable assaulted

During the procession, a police official was assaulted by a group near the idol immersion venue when he tried to control the crowd.

A senior police official said Muthukrishnan, working as head constable at the Pattinapakkam Police Station, was assaulted by 10 people, who were in an inebriated condition.

Three persons Varadarajan (27), Rajesh (25) and Prabhu (25) were caught even as the remaining seven ran away.