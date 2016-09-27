In the coming weeks, the dirty and dreary suburban and MRTS railway stations will turn into colourful spaces with walls adorned with murals. From school students to corporates, volunteers have come forward to create murals in 20 suburban and MRTS stations as part of Daan Utsav, the festival of joy of giving, that begins next week.

Aarthi Madhusudhan of Daan Utsav said, “In light of recent incidents in railway stations, we wanted to bring about some positivity and hence the project ‘Chennai MuRail’. We wanted to make these public spaces vibrant.”

There are some more stations yet to be taken up and interested volunteers or organisation can come forward to paint them, she added. So far, work has been completed only at Chepauk station.

Namrata Ratnam of Kri Foundation said they will be painting Mandaveli and Beach MRTS stations and they have already started work on it.

Metro stations

Chennai Metro Rail will also be utilised to spread some cheer.

Apart from organising free rides for poor children, the festival aims to fulfill the wishes of underprivileged children across the State.

Volunteers will

create murals in 20 suburban and

MRTS stations

from next week