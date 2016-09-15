Availability of milk and fuel likely to be hit; school vans too may not ply

Many organisations across Tamil Nadu are joining the State-wide bandh announced on Friday against violence targeting Tamils in Karnataka and seeking Tamil Nadu’s rights over Cauvery water.

Availability of milk, vegetables and fuel is likely to be affected on Friday. About 4,400 petrol bunks in the State will stop sales from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday expressing their solidarity with the protests. Tamil Nadu Petroleum Dealers Association president K.P.Murali, said: “We are putting up banners and display boards in all petrol bunks about the bandh call. We are asking customers to fill up fuel in advance on Thursday. We strongly condemn attacks on truck drivers and vehicles in the Tamil Nadu-Karnataka limit.”

Similarly, around 1.5 lakh milk distributors in the State have decided to shut down operations between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m. on Friday.

Members of Tamil Nadu Vivasayigal Sangam, who had earlier planned to conduct rail roko in Cauvery Delta districts, later decided to take part in the bandh on Friday.

In Chennai too, the Koyambedu wholesale market will be closed from 6 p.m. on September 15 to 6 p.m. on September 16. S.Chandran, president of Koyambedu Licensed Merchants Association, said over 3,500 shops in vegetables, fruits and flowers market and also foodgrains market will remain shut and demonstrations will be held.

Private school vans have also joined the bandh call. S.Benjamin, general secretary, Tamil Nadu Private School Vehicles Association said over 20,000 vehicles across the State will not ply on Friday as a mark of protest.

Nearly 25,000 industrial units attached to various industrial associations in Coimbatore will down shutters on Friday.

Pointing out that many political parties extended their support for the bandh, G.K.Nagaraj, Kongunadu Jananayaka Katchi’s president made an appeal to the ruling party to extend its support, keeping in mind the interest of Tamils. Thanthai Periyar Dravida Kazhagam’s general secretary Ku. Ramakrishnan and Tamizhaga Vivasiygal Kootiyakam’s state secretary K.A. Subramaniam urged the Centre’s intervention to put and end to the burning issue between the two States.