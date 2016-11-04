The election fever in the United States of America was reflected in the city too with an intercollegiate debate being organised by the the U.S. Consulate General in association with the Department of Politics and Public Administration of the Madras University on Thursday.

“A debate along these lines is a very important part of political education for students. While many might be indifferent to politics in America, there will be a lot of focus on the impact and outcome that the political changes there might have across the world,” said Ramu Manivannan, head of the Politics & Public Administration department, University of Madras.

“Since there is a lot going to happen with respect to the presidential elections over the course of the next one week, this is a good time to get the students discussing the same,” Mr. Manivannan added.

While the participants were given three minutes each to speak for and against the topic respectively, a panel of judges, comprising Eric T. Lund, cultural affairs officer, U.S. Consulate General; Sanjay Pinto, columnist; and Kirthi Jayakumar, blogger and activist; questioned them on the arguments they had made. The audience also posed questions to the participants regarding their views.

The need for a Uniform Civil Code, the necessity of electoral reforms and the extent of civil liberties were among the topics discussed.

V. Bhavani and S. Shreevidhya, representing M.O.P. Vaishnav College for Women, won the intercollegiate debate.

Lilu Susan George and Vinayak Rajkumar from Madras Christian College were placed second.

