DMK chief M. Karunanidhi sought the intervention of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress president Sonia Gandhi on the Cauvery issue.

In a statement, he pointed out that the Karnataka government had repeatedly refused to honour the Supreme Court order on release of water and the issue was getting bigger.

Mr. Modi and Ms. Gandhi should help the Karnataka government find the right solution.

Break the silence: PMK

PMK founder S. Ramadoss has urged the Centre to intervene in the Cauvery issue and direct Karnataka to release water as per the Supreme Court order.

In a statement, he said it is time the Centre broke its silence on the issue, especially when Karnataka had not been honouring the apex court directive.

Dr. Ramadoss also said that despite resistance from Karnataka, the Centre should go ahead and constitute the Cauvery Management Board.