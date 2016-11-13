A State-level model test for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), aimed at providing a real-time experience to students planning to take the examination in the coming year, would be conducted on January 8 in 30 centres across Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.

The test, to be conducted by The Hindu Education Plus, in association with SMART Training Resources, will give NEET aspirants an idea of the examination.

Students would be provided State-level ranking. The top 100 from across the State would be provided free training for NEET.

The fee for the model test is Rs. 650 per student and the application deadline is November 30. To apply, log on towww.smartneet.in. Schools can contact 7401658483 for further details.