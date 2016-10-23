The Kanathur police on Saturday received a flurry of calls from residents across the city, who had lost their phones after a 24-year-old man who allegedly stole over 2,000 mobile phones, was arrested.

The police arrested Praveenkumar near a toll plaza at Uthandi, following a complaint filed by M. Pandi of Kanathur, who alleged that he was robbed of Rs. 1,000 at knifepoint while walking near Café Coffee Day.

During interrogation, Praveenkumar confessed to having snatched several phones by threatening people with a knife on ECR and Old Mahabalipuram Road. He admitted to pledging the phones with Hanuman Ram (42) of Sithalapakkam, a pawn broker.

Police raided Hanuman’s shop and found that he sold the high-end mobile phones which Praveenkumar brought him to several others at a higher rate.

As many as 2,240 mobile phones, one laptop and 10 tablets were recovered from the duo, who were produced before a judicial magistrate and remanded to judicial custody.

A. Elangovan, Inspector of Kanathur, said: “We have the IMEI numbers from the seized phones. We will hand them over to the court to get them to the original owners.”