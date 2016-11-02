Nearly 75 per cent of unauthorised structures are yet to be removed at front market, say officials

Several encroaching structures belonging to traders and unauthorised vendors were removed at the fruit market in the Koyambedu wholesale market on Tuesday.

As part of the efforts to maintain a cleaner premises, the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA) recently started a drive to remove encroachments and evict unauthorised vendors from the wholesale market.

S.Srinivasan, member of the Market Management Committee, said several shops had encroached upon on the area in the back that was meant for dumping waste. This often led to the dumping of garbage on the streets and added to the unhygienic environment. Initially, it was met with resistance from a few traders. Officials of the CMDA said a portion of ‘A’ road near the flower market had recently been cleared of encroachments. “We have only cleared 25 per cent of the encroachments in the fruit market. The process will continue on a weekly basis,” said an official.

There are over 3,100 shops in the Koyambedu wholesale market. The market was shifted from Kothawalchavadi to reduce traffic congestion and provide a larger and cleaner space for trade.

The removal of encroaching structures in the service lanes would enable more efficient clearing of waste. Besides reducing traffic congestion, the drive also aims to ensure a hygienic atmosphere in the market. CMDA is also in the process of issuing notices to about 50 persons who have encroached upon market space.

For many years, members of the Koyambedu Licensed Merchants Association have been complaining about the erratic garbage clearance and traffic congestion in the market and the neighbourhood. This often led to a dip in the sales of perishable goods, they said.

Labourers are often affected because of the issues in the market, traders said. On Tuesday, Raja, a labourer in the vegetable market died of snake bite. He was bitten while unloading goods from a lorry that carried loads of cabbage during the early hours of Tuesday.